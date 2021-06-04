HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 488,450 TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 488,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of TZP Strategies Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Shares of TZPS opened at $9.75 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

