HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,514 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.77. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

