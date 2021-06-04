HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ball by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $556,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Ball by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.63.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.43. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.42.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

