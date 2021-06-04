HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.33 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $209.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $210.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

