HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 348 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ANSYS by 334.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,904,000 after acquiring an additional 397,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $133,527,000. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after buying an additional 306,306 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $102,220,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in ANSYS by 482.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,048,000 after buying an additional 292,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.88.

ANSS stock opened at $329.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.21. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.68 and a twelve month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,859. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

