HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $4.85 Million Position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 460,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.47% of Luna Innovations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LUNA shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

LUNA stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

