Hilton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 28,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,611,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,428,000 after purchasing an additional 287,727 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 114,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

