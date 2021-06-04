Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,460 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $23,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,252,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,012,000 after acquiring an additional 999,493 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,450,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,563,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,913,000 after purchasing an additional 427,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $132.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

