Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of HROEY stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $16.93.

Hirose Electric Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells various types of connectors in Japan and internationally. The company offers multi-pin connectors, including circular and rectangular connectors; connectors for ribbon cables; connectors used for printed circuit boards comprising flexible printed circuit boards; and nylon connectors for use in a range of fields, such as smartphones, communications equipment, and automotive electronics, as well as in industrial fields, such as measuring and control equipment, FA equipment, and medical electronics equipment.

