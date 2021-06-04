Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Hitachi Construction Machinery stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 0.89. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

