Holistic Financial Partners Grows Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive makes up approximately 1.0% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 651,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.58.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $103.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.14. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,957.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,052,531.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,146.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 734,388 shares worth $79,384,859. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

