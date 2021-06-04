Holistic Financial Partners Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Chevron were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.05. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.