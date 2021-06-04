Holistic Financial Partners Makes New $283,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MU opened at $82.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

