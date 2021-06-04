Holistic Financial Partners Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,814,000. P STS SPV GP IA LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,139,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,359,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,121,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 140,455 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $3,661,661.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,407,323 shares of company stock valued at $140,961,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. William Blair cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

