Holistic Financial Partners Purchases New Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,283,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

