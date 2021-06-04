Holistic Financial Partners Sells 418 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 59,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 679,916 shares of company stock worth $124,449,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $176.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $320.22 billion, a PE ratio of -70.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

