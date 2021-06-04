Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,559,000 after buying an additional 419,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 205,969.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,311 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 899,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $14,328,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Honda Motor by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 491,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after buying an additional 75,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.01%.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.