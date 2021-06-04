H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Given New $26.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HRB has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:HRB opened at $24.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $25.96.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $1,186,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 22,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1,040.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 144,348 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

