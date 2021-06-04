HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.30. HubSpot posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HubSpot.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,806 shares of company stock valued at $22,726,953. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $17.53 on Friday, reaching $490.24. 3,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,878. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $198.68 and a fifty-two week high of $574.83.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

