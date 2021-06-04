HyperCash (HC) Price Hits $0.96 on Top Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002609 BTC on exchanges. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $43.45 million and approximately $8.80 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,930.25 or 0.99970959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00040578 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011762 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.03 or 0.01088296 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.00 or 0.00514346 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.91 or 0.00381441 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00083132 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004037 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

