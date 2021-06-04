IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$4.85 target price on the mining company’s stock.

IMG has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.84.

IMG stock opened at C$4.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.11. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$3.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total transaction of C$69,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at C$162,577.57.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

