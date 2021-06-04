Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Iberdrola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Iberdrola stock opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $61.52.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

