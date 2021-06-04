IG Gold Price Tops $0.0010 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and approximately $48,725.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00068487 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $111.85 or 0.00301324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00078741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004428 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00024693 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.