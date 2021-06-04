Immunocore (IMCR) & The Competition Financial Survey

Immunocore (NASDAQ: IMCR) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Immunocore to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Immunocore and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunocore 0 1 2 0 2.67 Immunocore Competitors 1112 4419 9742 185 2.58

Immunocore presently has a consensus target price of $54.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.29%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 42.02%. Given Immunocore’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Immunocore has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Immunocore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Immunocore and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunocore N/A N/A N/A Immunocore Competitors -22,823.65% -121.85% -32.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Immunocore and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Immunocore $38.67 million -$95.14 million -11.30 Immunocore Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 22.05

Immunocore’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Immunocore. Immunocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Immunocore competitors beat Immunocore on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase 1/2 dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung, gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase 1/2 dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, SCLC, endometrial, ovarian, and breast cancers; and GSK01 that is in a Phase I clinical trial. In addition, the company's programs for infectious diseases include IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; and IMC-M113V, an ImmTAV product candidate targeting a HIV gag antigen that is in pre-clinical development stage. Further, it develops product candidates to provide precision targeted immunosuppression for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

