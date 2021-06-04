Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.67.
INDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.50. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.46%.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.
