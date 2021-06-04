Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

INDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Independent Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.50. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

