IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 289 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.88. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,439. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

