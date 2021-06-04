IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 2,104 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,176 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,955 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,272,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,889,000 after purchasing an additional 387,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,441,000 after purchasing an additional 105,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBAN. Barclays upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

