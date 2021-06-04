IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 229 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,435,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,234,000 after acquiring an additional 50,714 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,491,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,901,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $154,432,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.09.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,671 shares of company stock worth $6,415,840. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $163.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.06 and a 12 month high of $165.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.