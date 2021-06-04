IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $2,368,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 108,308 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $4,430,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.46 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

