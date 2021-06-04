IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 25.3% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 31,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 869,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,602,000 after buying an additional 190,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $87.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of -300.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $87.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.