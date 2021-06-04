IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 220 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,035,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,917,000 after acquiring an additional 193,380 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2,636.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 177,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,532,000 after acquiring an additional 171,123 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,209,000 after acquiring an additional 133,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $137.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $139.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.20.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

