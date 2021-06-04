IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 861 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,815 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

NYSE CFG opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

