IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.06. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.17.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

