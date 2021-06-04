Infosys (NYSE:INFY) and BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Head-To-Head Comparison

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and Infosys (NYSE:INFY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Infosys shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BTRS and Infosys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.68) -21.76 Infosys $13.56 billion 5.99 $2.61 billion $0.61 31.38

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS. BTRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infosys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BTRS has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infosys has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BTRS and Infosys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 1 7 0 2.88 Infosys 1 5 4 1 2.45

BTRS presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.14%. Infosys has a consensus price target of $18.97, indicating a potential downside of 0.91%. Given BTRS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BTRS is more favorable than Infosys.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and Infosys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS N/A -32.19% -9.31% Infosys 19.27% 26.90% 18.97%

Summary

Infosys beats BTRS on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services. The company's products and platforms include Finacle, a core banking solution; Edge suite of products; Infosys Nia, an artificial intelligence platform; Infosys McCamish – an insurance platform; Wingspan, a customizable learning platform; Stater mortgage servicing platform; Panaya automation suite; and Skava, an e-commerce suite. The company serves clients in the financial services and insurance, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, hi-tech, communications, telecom OEM, media, energy, utilities, resources, services, and other industries. Infosys has strategic partnership with Rolls-Royce for aerospace engineering. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

