Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Gap Up to $59.49

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.49, but opened at $62.25. Inogen shares last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 524 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INGN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.21. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $945,258.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,871.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,844 shares of company stock valued at $41,421,737. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,501,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after purchasing an additional 135,428 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 9,920.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 753,940 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

