Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.13

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.13 and last traded at $32.13, with a volume of 1219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 141.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. 49.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

