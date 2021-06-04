Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys 272 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) insider Chris OShea purchased 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($195.45).

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 54.66 ($0.71) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.09. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59.32 ($0.78).

Get Centrica alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 62.86 ($0.82).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.