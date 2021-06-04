Insider Buying: JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) Insider Purchases 12,250 Shares of Stock

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) insider Ashley Paxton purchased 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £16,415 ($21,446.30).

LON:JZCP opened at GBX 122 ($1.59) on Friday. JZ Capital Partners Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 137.77 ($1.80). The company has a market cap of £109.05 million and a PE ratio of -4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 25.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118.09.

JZ Capital Partners Company Profile

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

