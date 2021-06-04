Insider Buying: JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) Insider Purchases 12,250 Shares of Stock

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) insider Ashley Paxton purchased 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £16,415 ($21,446.30).
LON:JZCP opened at GBX 122 ($1.59) on Friday. JZ Capital Partners Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 137.77 ($1.80). The company has a market cap of £109.05 million and a PE ratio of -4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 25.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118.09.
JZ Capital Partners Company Profile
