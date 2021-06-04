Insider Buying: Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $18,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,861.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:OHI opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.39 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
