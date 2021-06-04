Insider Buying: Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $18,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,861.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:OHI opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.39 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.