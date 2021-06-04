Insider Buying: Spectur Limited (ASX:SP3) Insider Buys 326,747 Shares of Stock

Spectur Limited (ASX:SP3) insider Darren Cooper bought 326,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$24,179.28 ($17,270.91).

Darren Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spectur alerts:

On Friday, March 12th, Darren Cooper 273,253 shares of Spectur stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Spectur Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells remote solar 3G/4G based security camera networks, and related products and services in Australia. The company offers solar powered 3G/4G security camera, a monitoring and security system designed for construction and building, remote and non-powered, and agriculture and farm sites.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.