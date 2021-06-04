Insider Buying: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Director Acquires C$800,461.20 in Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) Director Claude Mongeau purchased 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$86.63 per share, with a total value of C$800,461.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,966,527.81.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$87.82 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$57.44 and a 52-week high of C$89.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$84.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.67%.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.40.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

