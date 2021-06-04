Insider Selling: American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CFO Sells 1,620 Shares of Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $219,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AFG stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $138.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.17.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $14.00 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,225,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 76,110 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 146,727 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

