Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Analog Devices alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00.

ADI opened at $162.07 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $166.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.