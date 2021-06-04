Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells 5,048 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $741,450.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,053,471.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE BILL opened at $146.39 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.07 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.68. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.52 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter worth $343,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 4.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth approximately $225,525,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.71.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

