Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.71, for a total transaction of $13,835,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of CVNA opened at $273.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.92. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $99.15 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.61 and a beta of 2.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 363,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,325,000 after acquiring an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,184,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.86.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.