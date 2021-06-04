Insider Selling: Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Sells $76,487.90 in Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Anthony Ambrose sold 12,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $76,487.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 436,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,022.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony Ambrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Anthony Ambrose sold 26,911 shares of Data I/O stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $149,625.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. 22,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,086. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 million, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.13. Data I/O Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAIO. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Data I/O in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Data I/O by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Data I/O during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

