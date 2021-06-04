Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director Sells 96,080 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DKS opened at $95.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $101.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

