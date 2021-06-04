Insider Selling: Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) Director Sells 67,800 Shares of Stock

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) Director Alexander Mclean sold 67,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$102,445.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 907,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,370,477.

Alexander Mclean also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Alexander Mclean sold 10,200 shares of Electrovaya stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total value of C$15,912.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Alexander Mclean sold 36,000 shares of Electrovaya stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$73,800.00.

Shares of TSE:EFL opened at C$1.44 on Friday. Electrovaya Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$203.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.00.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

