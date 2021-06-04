Insider Selling: Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) Director Sells 67,800 Shares of Stock

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) Director Alexander Mclean sold 67,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$102,445.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 907,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,370,477.
Alexander Mclean also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 28th, Alexander Mclean sold 10,200 shares of Electrovaya stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total value of C$15,912.00.
- On Monday, March 15th, Alexander Mclean sold 36,000 shares of Electrovaya stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$73,800.00.
Shares of TSE:EFL opened at C$1.44 on Friday. Electrovaya Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$203.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.00.
Electrovaya Company Profile
Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.
