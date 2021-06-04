Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells 25,100 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 25,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $92,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,318.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Ltd Ginola sold 500,000 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $1,615,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ltd Ginola sold 16,072 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $39,858.56.

On Monday, May 24th, Ltd Ginola sold 14,724 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $36,073.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ltd Ginola sold 40,798 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $99,547.12.

On Friday, April 23rd, Ltd Ginola sold 72,527 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $195,822.90.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ltd Ginola sold 66,745 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $171,534.65.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Ltd Ginola sold 1,807 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total value of $6,035.38.

Shares of EMAN stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. eMagin Co. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $5.42.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 59.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eMagin by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

