Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,427.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

HCAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

